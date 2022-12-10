Peru Summons Mexico Ambassador, Accuses Orbrador Of 'interference In Internal Affairs'

The Mexican ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy, was summoned by Peru’s foreign ministry in Lima on Friday. "The expressions of the Mexican authorities constitute an interference in the internal affairs of Peru, and are not consistent with the events that have occurred in recent days," the Peruvian foreign ministry said. On Thursday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday confirmed that ousted Peru President Pedro Castillo called him the day before intending to request political asylum in Mexico via the country’s embassy in Peruvian capital Lima.

Mexico’s foreign ministry has officially launched consultations to grant asylum to impeached Castillo. Mexico Foreign Affairs secretary Marcelo Ebrard took to twitter to give an update on the situation, "Ambassador Pablo Monroy (Mexico’s Ambassador to Peru) informed me from Lima that he was able to meet Pedro Castillo at a pre-trial detention centre at 1:20 PM (local time). He found him physically well and in the company of his lawyer. Castillo confirmed the request for granting asylum, received by the Mexican embassy at 2:00 AM today. We have begun consultations with the Peruvian authorities," Ebrard wrote. Castillo was removed from power on Wednesday after he attempted to dissolve Peru’s Congress and call for new elections and was arrested while allegedly travelling to the Mexican Embassy.

What are the “charges” against Castillo?

Highlighting a term in the Peruvian constitution called “permanent moral incapacity” which has allegedly been unfairly used to remove presidents in the past, lawmakers voted 101 votes in favour (130 lawmakers) to remove Castillo from office. Six legislators opposed the move while ten abstentions were registered. Notably, Castillo is the first President to have been investigated while holding office.

Castillo has regularly denied any allegations of corruption against him, saying they’re based on “hearsay statements by people who, seeking to lighten their own punishments for supposed crimes by abusing my confidence, are trying to involve me without evidence.” Federal prosecutors are investigating six cases against Castillo, most of them for alleged corruption. Allegations include him "using his power to profit from public works".

An elementary teacher by profession in rural Peru, with an attractive humble background, Castillo was pegged as a rising underdog from the very beginning. Experts stated his lack of political experience played a huge role in his departure, as he received opposition from the moment he stepped in. His choice of cabinet members was highly criticised as most of them had pending criminal charges against them and were being investigated.