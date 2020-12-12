Peru Temporarily Suspends Clinical Trials Of Chinese COVID Vaccine Sinopharm

After detecting neurological problems in one of its test volunteers, Peru’s National Institute of Health on December 11 said that it has temporarily suspended clinical trials of COVID vaccine manufactured by Chinese drug firm Sinopharm. While speaking to media reporters, chief researcher German Malaga said that the trial has been interrupted after a volunteer had difficulty moving their arms. He added that the symptoms correspond to a condition called the Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Malaga said, “Several days ago we signalled, as we are required, to the regulatory authorities that one of our participants (in trials) presented neurological symptoms which could correspond to a condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome”.

The Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare and non-contagious disorder which affects the movement of the arms and legs and can also cause paralysis. According to reports, Peru’s clinical trials for the Sinopharm vaccine were due to conclude this week, after testing around 12,000 people. Now, if and when the trial is successful, the Peruvian government is expected to but up to 20 billion doses to inoculate two-thirds of its population.

China, UAE see positive result in Sinopharm’s trials

Meanwhile, even though Peru suspended the clinical trial of vaccine candidate developed by Sinopharm, earlier, UAE had granted it emergency approval. Back then, the National Emergency Crisis Disaster Management Authority had said that China and the UAE had obtained some positive result of Phase III COVID-19 vaccines trials. The emergency approval for the coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Sinopharm was granted just six weeks into human trials.

It stressed that the initial results in the ongoing trials are encouraging in terms of antibody production and the emergency approval was given after meeting criteria set for this specific purpose. It added that the health authorities have followed all procedures to control the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine in coordination with the vaccine developers.

Earlier in September, China put its COVID-19 vaccine candidates on display for the first time as countries race for developing a safe vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection. The Chinese government has high hopes from two vaccine candidates produced by Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm and both were put on a show at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing.

