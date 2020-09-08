Brazil: Amid COVID Crisis, Hundreds Flout Social Distancing Norms On Independence Day

On the occasion of Brazil's Independence day, hundreds of maskless people were seen on the streets of Rio de Janeiro, partying, flouting social distancing norms. While Brazil eased COVID-19 restrictions, people gathered in large numbers on the beaches and other places despite 4.1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazil and over 127 thousand fatalities. As the country celebrated Independence Day, people were seen crowding the streets for at least three days across several Brazilian cities.

In Rio de Janeiro, vast majority of people participated in Brazil’s Independence Day parties ignoring the health precautionary measures. In aerial footages of the party released online, people were seen standing close to each other, without the protective face covering. Rio de Janeiro's beaches had also witnessed a huge turnout as people gathered in large numbers. While going in the water was prohibited, the crowd accumulated on the beach despite the global health emergency. Across cities, a similar trend was noticed as people came together on the roads to celebrate Independence Day, and a party session was held outside the Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília.

Brazilians got tired of the quarantine.

This is a region of bars in Rio de Janeiro, people are drinking and having a party (in Brazil it is allowed to drink beer on the street). This reflects the tiredness of people with the restrictions of the pandemic. https://t.co/7FinQsPxHT — Pessoa di Boa (@nilobento) September 5, 2020

Bolsonaro with 800 people

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was seen taking pictures with the mob of around 800 people that had surrounded him. With no mask on, the Brazilian President was seen driving in a car with children as he celebrated the nation’s freedom. Bolsonaro’s stance on the COVID-19 precautionary measures has been quite controversial. While he had downplayed the COVID-19 disease, he had often called the coronavirus a ''little flu”. Earlier, exaggerating his personal expertise in battling COVID-19, Bolsonaro had touted the use of “game-changer” drug hydroxychloroquine, calling himself an athlete. At the press conference, the Brazilian President had cited “no side effects” of administering the controversial drug, as he had also claimed the drug’s “resistance to COVID-19” hailing signs, crediting his “athletic past”. He had although contracted the virus and had tested positive twice prior to recovery.

[People enjoy the Ipanema beach amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept.6, 2020. Brazilians are packing the beaches and bars this weekend, taking advantage of a long holiday to indulge in normal life even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. AP Photo/Bruna Prado]

