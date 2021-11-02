Uruguay Reopens Borders To Vaccinated Foreigners

The South American country of Uruguay reopened its borders to foreigners who have been completely vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 PCR test on Monday, as per a report by Xinhua. After greeting the first visitors arriving at Carrasco International Airport, Deputy Minister of Tourism Remo Monzeglio stated that they are showing the world that Uruguay can host tourists with all health guarantees.

About 3.2 million international visitors came to Uruguay in 2019, contributing almost 8% of the country's GDP. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic imposed restrictions, the figure dropped last year. With roughly 74% of the population completely vaccinated and nearly half having received a booster dose, the South American country hopes to re-establish itself as a safe destination. The most recent official statistics suggest that Uruguay has 393,899 COVID-19 cases and 6,078 COVID-19 deaths.

Uruguay has ordered 500,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations

Uruguay has ordered 500,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations, a part of them being for foreigners who need a booster shot. Children who enter the country without having been vaccinated will be vaccinated, according to Merco Press. Following their mandatory post-arrival PCR test, foreigners can be booked for vaccination five days after entering the country. In terms of vaccination, local officials anticipate a coexistence between Uruguayans and foreigners.

Remo Monzeglio also said that the number of tourists will gradually increase. He went on to say that the majority of visitors will come and stay in the country for long periods of time. According to Uruguay's Defense Minister Javier García, reopening of the borders is the most significant event since the declaration of a public health emergency, according to Merco Press. Another South American country, Argentina on the other hand, has once again postponed the reopening of the General San Martín Bridge, requiring visitors to enter Uruguay through a different point of entry.

The government released a decree outlining the rules for foreigners

On Thursday, the government released a decree outlining the rules for foreigners seeking to enter Uruguay. According to Merco Press, it said that foreigners who have been fully vaccinated against the virus and minors arriving in the country are not required to adhere to mandated social isolation measures. However, travellers must wear a face mask when within two metres of other people, obtain health insurance in Uruguay, and take a PCR test for the second time after a week of arrival.

