US Lawmakers Call On Biden Admn To Send Bolsonaro Back To Brazil After Brasilia Riots

As supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building and other government institutions in the capital of Brazil, US House Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against the violence, saying that "nearly two years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by 'fascists', we see 'fascist' movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil". Ocasio-Cortez called for the US to "cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida," though it is unclear what she meant by this statement, as Bolsonaro is not seeking refuge in the US and has condemned the attack on government buildings.

Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro stated, "Bolsonaro should not be in Florida. The United States should not be a refuge for this authoritarian who has inspired domestic terrorism in Brazil. He should be sent back to Brazil". Castro went on to claim that Bolsonaro, who is currently residing in the state of Florida, had "used the Trump playbook to inspire domestic "terrorists"".

Biden condemns Brazil's violent protests as well

The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, released a statement condemning any efforts to undermine democracy in Brazil and expressing support for the country's democratic institutions. US President Joe Biden in a tweet said, "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined". US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also tweeted about the events, stating that "using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable" and calling for an immediate end to the invasion of Brazil's democratic institutions.