'Deeply Concerned' PM Modi Joins Biden & Other World Leaders In Condemning Brazil Riots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over the riots in Brazil and said that democratic traditions "must be respected by everyone". "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," PM Modi tweeted.

Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities. @LulaOficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2023

US President Joe Biden also condemned the violence in Brazil which erupted in the South American country after former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed Congress (the country's legislature), the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace on Sunday. The US President called the violence an "assault on democracy".

"I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined," President Joe Biden tweeted, adding that he is looking forward to continuing to work with Brazil's current President Lula da Silva.

I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2023

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the Brazil violence and said that the will of the people of Brazil and the country's institutions "must be respected". "The will of the Brazilian people and the country’s institutions must be respected. I am confident that it will be so. Brazil is a great democratic country," Guterres tweeted.

I condemn today’s assault on Brazil’s democratic institutions.



The will of the Brazilian people and the country’s institutions must be respected.



I am confident that it will be so. Brazil is a great democratic country. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 8, 2023

Reacting to the storming of government buildings in Brazil by the protestors, France President Emmanuel Macron said that President Lula can count on the unfailing support of France. "The will of the Brazilian people and the democratic institutions must be respected! President Lula can count on the unfailing support of France," President Macron tweeted.

La volonté du peuple brésilien et les institutions démocratiques doivent être respectées ! Le Président @LulaOficial peut compter sur le soutien indéfectible de la France. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 8, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US joins President Lula in urging an immediate end to the violence in Brazil. Condemning the protests in the South American country, Blinken said, "Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable."

We condemn the attacks on Brazil's Presidency, Congress, and Supreme Court today. Using violence to attack democratic institutions is always unacceptable. We join @lulaoficial in urging an immediate end to these actions. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 8, 2023

Brazil protests

On Sunday, thousands of pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings-- Congress. Supreme Court and Presidential Palace, which were believed to be largely vacant on the weekend. Some of the demonstrators called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust Lula from the presidency. Following this, at least 400 people have been arrested for storming key government buildings in the national capital. Former President Bolsonaro has denounced the "depredations and invasions of public buildings" in Brasília after his support created havoc.

The event was reminded of the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Political observers have been warning for months that a similar storming was possible in Brazil, given that Bolsonaro has cast doubt on the country's electronic voting system - without providing any proof. Politicians from throughout the political spectrum, including some Bolsonaro allies, as well as dozens of foreign nations, accepted the results as valid.