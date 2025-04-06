South Korea: Firefighter Helicopter Crashes in Daegu, Pilot Feared Dead Amid Wildfire Operations

Daegu (South Korea): A firefighting helicopter crashed while battling a wildfire on a mountain in Buk District of South Korea. The crash occurred on Sunday afternoon, and the pilot is presumed dead, according to local fire authorities.

Firefighter Helicopter Crashes in Daegu, South Korea

The wildfire, which broke out earlier in the day, prompted the dispatch of five helicopters by the local forestry service. The Buk District Office issued safety alerts to residents, urging them to avoid nearby mountains and exercise caution. The fire is believed to have started in a field before spreading to the hillside, and authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage.