sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Polls | India-Bangladesh Tensions | 'Sonia-Soros' Link | Bomb Scare | Syria Civil War |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • South Korea Orders Travel Ban on President Yoon Amid Martial Law Probe

Published 12:33 IST, December 9th 2024

South Korea Orders Travel Ban on President Yoon Amid Martial Law Probe

A justice ministry official told a parliamentary hearing that the ban was issued.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea’s president
Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea’s president | Image: AP

Seoul: South Korea's Justice Ministry said Monday that an overseas travel ban was imposed on President Yoon Suk Yeol during an investigation into his short-lived declaration of martial law.

South Korean police, prosecutors and anti-corruption agencies had requested the ban as they expand their probes into possible rebellion charges over Yoon's imposition of martial law last week.

A justice ministry official told a parliamentary hearing that the ban was issued. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)

Updated 12:33 IST, December 9th 2024