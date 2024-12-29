sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:09 IST, December 29th 2024

South Korea Plane Crash Live Updates: Toll Rises to 28, Rescue Operations Underway

Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
South Korea Plane Crash Live Updates: Toll Rises to 28, Rescue Operations Underway
As many as 23 people were killed as a plane with 181 passengers onboard crashed in South Korea on Sunday.

The plane drove off the runway and hit into a wall at the Muan International Airport in South Korea, killing at least 28 people, as perYonhap news agency.

07:14 IST, December 29th 2024

Aircraft drove off runway and crashed at Muan International Airport

An aircraft drove off the runway and crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea, with 23 casualties confirmed, Reuters reported quoting the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.

07:08 IST, December 29th 2024

28 killed after plane crashes at Muan airport in South Korea

07:06 IST, December 29th 2024

South Korea plane with 181 onboard crashes

Updated 07:29 IST, December 29th 2024