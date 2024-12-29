South Korea Plane Crash: Muan Airport Cancels All Domestic, International Flights

Seoul: All domestic and international flights have been cancelled following a deadly plane crash at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday, according to news agency Reuters.

Passenger Plane Crashes at South Korea’s Muan Airport, Rescue Efforts Underway

A Jeju Air passenger plane with 181 people onboard, including 175 passengers and six crew members, crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, news agency AP reported.

The incident occurred around 9 am (local time) as the plane was landing at the airport in South Jeolla Province, approximately 288 kilometers from Seoul. Reports suggest the aircraft was returning from Bangkok when it veered off the runway, hit a fence, and caught fire.

Fire Contained, Rescue Operations in Progress

Emergency officials confirmed that the fire on the aircraft was extinguished and rescue teams were working to evacuate passengers from the wreckage. South Korea's emergency office stated that two survivors have been located, with the rescue mission still ongoing at the Muan airport.

Cause of Crash Under Investigation

While the exact cause of the crash remains unclear, South Korean media reported that the accident might have been caused by a malfunction in the plane's landing gear. AP quoted local officials saying the aircraft veered off the runway before colliding with a fence and catching fire.

Meanwhile, CNN cited the fire department, stating that the crash was likely due to landing gear failure. Emergency officials are currently examining the cause of the accident, and further details are awaited.