South Korea Lifts Martial Law Within Hours: How the Late-night Drama Unfolded

Seoul: Amid massive outrage across South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol lifted the martial law early Wednesday, hours after he imposed it on the country. The law was formally lifted at 04:30 am, AP reported. Yoon said, "Dear respected citizens, last night at 11 pm, I declared martial law with a firm resolve to protect the country from anti-state forces that were attempting to paralyze the essential functions of the state and collapse the constitutional order of liberal democracy. However, just a moment ago, the parliament demanded the lifting of the martial law, so I have ordered the withdrawal of the military forces deployed for this purpose."

The martial law remained in effect for six hours, with South Korea witnessing a tense night of political drama. Troops surrounded the Parliament, and lawmakers voted to reject the military rule. Yoon imposed martial law late Tuesday, pledging to eliminate "anti-state" forces as he struggled to push forward his agenda in the opposition-dominated parliament and accused it of 'sympathising with North Korea.'

Following this decision, South Korea's main opposition, the Democratic Party, on Wednesday called for Yoon's immediate resignation or face impeachment. “President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration was a clear violation of the constitution. It didn’t abide by any requirements to declare it," the Democratic Party said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the United Nations, the United States and Russia also issued statements reacting to the recent developments in South Korea.

Here are the latest updates:

Yoon Declares Martial Law:

In a surprising televised address, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed martial law, vowing to eliminate "anti-state" activities that were destabilising the government. This marked to be the first time martial law declared in the country since its democratisation in 1987. The country's previous martial law was imposed in October 1979.

Yoon's Motive Behind Imposing Martial Law:

According to South Korean President Yoon, he framed martial law stating it to be a necessary response to protect the liberal democracy of the country and counter threats from North Korea. This comes as Yoon's party has been locked in an impasse with he liberal opposition over next year's budget bill.

Massive Protest Across South Korea:

Following the announcement of martial law, hundreds and thousands of people gathered outside the parliament building and troops entered the main parliament hall. Several videos went viral on social media showing people storming into the parliament. Protesters were heard chanting “no to martial law,” “strike down dictatorship,” and “open the gate.”

The main opposition, the Democratic Party, had reportedly called on the public to gather outside, according to reports.

Martial Law Lifted:

Amid witnessing massive protests across South Korea, Yoon in an address announced the lifting of the martial law at 4:30 am.

"I will accept the parliament's request and lift martial law through a Cabinet meeting. However, although I immediately convened a Cabinet meeting, the quorum for resolution has not yet been met due to the early hour, so I will lift it as soon as the quorum is reached. However, I request that the parliament immediately ceases the reckless actions that are paralyzing the functions of the state, such as repeated impeachment, legislative manipulation, and budget manipulation," he added.

South Korea's Oppn Demands Yoon's Resignation:

South Korea’s liberal opposition Democratic Party called for President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign immediately or face impeachment. "President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration was a clear violation of the constitution. It didn’t abide by any requirements to declare it," it said in a statement. "His martial law declaration was originally invalid and a grave violation of the constitution. It was a grave act of rebellion and provides perfect grounds for his impeachment."

US 'Reaffirms' Support:

Following the announcement of the lifting of martial law, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in a statement said, "The United States has watched closely developments over the last 24 hours in the Republic of Korea. We welcome President Yoor's statement that he would rescind the order declaring emergency martial law in accordance with the ROK Constitution, after the National Assembly's unanimous vote to reject the declaration. We continue to expect political disagreements to be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law. We reaffirm our support for the people of Korea and the U.S.-ROK alliance based on shared principles of democracy and the rule of law."

Opposition Parties Launch Motion to Impeach President:

South Korea's opposition party submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing pressure to leave office or be forced out hours after he ended a short-lived martial law that prompted troops to encircle parliament before lawmakers voted to lift it.

Impeaching Yoon would require the support of two-thirds of parliament for the motion and then the backing of at least six Constitutional Court justices.

What's Next For Yoon?