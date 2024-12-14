South Korea's PM Holds 1st Cabinet Meeting After Taking Over Presidential Duties

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Saturday held the first Cabinet meeting as acting president, following the parliament's impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"I ask the military to be deeply aware of the gravity of the current situation and establish a combined defense posture in close coordination with the United States," Han said during the meeting.

As of 7:24 p.m. (1024 GMT), Yoon was suspended as president, after parliament delivered the presidential impeachment resolution to the presidential office and to the Constitutional Court.

Earlier in the day, parliament passed the impeachment motion 204-85 in a floor vote.

The Constitutional court has up to 180 days to determine whether to dismiss Yoon as president or restore his powers. If he’s thrown out of office, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.