Published 06:57 IST, December 29th 2024
South Korea Video Captures Moment After The Plane Crash During Landing
A plane crashed at South Korea's Muan airport in the South Jeolla province after veering off the runway on Sunday.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
South Korea Video Captures Moment After The Plane Crash | Image: X
South Korea: A plane carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants drove off the runway and crashed into a fence at Muan International Airport in South Korea.
The Jeju Air plane was arriving from Thailand and the accident took place as it was landing, the report said.
It reported there were 28 dead.
Photos shared by local media showed smoke coming out of the plane.
Video Captures Moment After Plane Crash During Landing
Fire authorities said a blaze had been put out and that passengers were being rescued from the plane's tail.
According to AP, the emergency office said a landing gear malfunctioned on the plane.
Updated 07:27 IST, December 29th 2024