sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • South Korea Warns It Can Send Arms to Ukraine After Reports of North's Troops in Russia

Published 09:39 IST, October 23rd 2024

South Korea Warns It Can Send Arms to Ukraine After Reports of North's Troops in Russia

South Korea warned it could consider supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea allegedly dispatching troops to Russia

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
North Korea has sent troops to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine
South Korea warned it could consider supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea allegedly dispatching troops to Russia | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

09:39 IST, October 23rd 2024