South Korea Wildfires: Man Under Scanner for Sparking Deadly Blaze While Cleaning Grandparents’ Gravesite

Seoul: A 56-year-old man is under investigation by South Korean police for accidentally igniting one of the worst wildfires in the country’s history. According to reports, investigators believe the man unintentionally started the fire while cleaning his grandparents’ gravesite, leading to a blaze that claimed 30 lives and burned over 119,000 acres of land.

The North Gyeongsang provincial police department stated that the unidentified man may have ignited the fire by mistake while using fire to clear overgrown grass on a hill.

The man has been booked but not arrested yet. Investigators examined the gravesite on Monday morning and plan to summon him for questioning soon. However, he has denied the charges.

Fire Devastation and Cause

The week-long wildfire wreaked havoc, destroying thousands of homes and covering hills in ash, before finally being brought under control.

Reports suggest that the suspect’s daughter told investigators that the fire was sparked when her father tried to burn tree branches overhanging the gravesite using a cigarette lighter.

The blaze burned over 48,000 hectares and resulted in 30 deaths, including a pilot whose helicopter crashed during firefighting efforts.

The fire also claimed the lives of four firefighters and other workers, who were trapped during the blaze. Additionally, 45 people were injured.

The wildfire destroyed over 6,000 structures, including more than 1,000 homes each in the southeastern city of Andong and the nearby coastal town of Yeongdeoka. Over 330 homes in Uiseong were also damaged.