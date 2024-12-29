Published 10:03 IST, December 29th 2024
South Korean Plane Reportedly Suffered Landing Gear Malfunction Before Accident
The Jeju Air plane reportedly suffered a landing gear malfunction before it met with a tragic fate which left over 80 dead.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
South Korean Plane Landing Gear Reportedly Malfunctioned Before Crash | Image: X
Seoul: The South Korean passenger plane that crashed at Muan International Airport on Sunday, reportedly suffered a landing gear malfunction before it met with a tragic fate which left over 80 dead.
Updated 10:03 IST, December 29th 2024