South Korean Plane Pilot Attempted 'Belly Landing' Before Crash: What is it? | Image: AP

Seoul: A South Korean plane crashed at Muan Airport while landing on Sunday. The accident reportedly occurred at 9:03 a.m. at Muan International Airport, which is located in South Korea's southwest, about 288 km from the capital, Seoul.

At least 96 people have been confirmed dead after the Jeju Air flight, carrying 180 passengers and six crew members, veered off the runway and crashed into a fence. Officials state that there were 2 Thai nationals and 174 Koreans on the flight.

Footage showing the exact moment of the crash, which surfaced online, reveals the flight returning from Bangkok attempting a belly landing after the plane’s landing gear failed to deploy properly. Several visuals of the accident showed parts of the aircraft scattered across the runway.

Bird Strike as the Cause for Malfunction?

According to reports, during the emergency landing attempt, the plane was unable to reduce its speed sufficiently as it neared the end of the runway.

The aircraft immediately burst into flames. Visuals show thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the plane, which was engulfed in flames.

Reports also suggest that a bird strike may have been the cause of the landing gear malfunction, although the exact cause of the crash has yet to be confirmed.

Fire officials have warned that, given the severe damage to the aircraft, the number of casualties could rise. Two survivors, a passenger and a flight attendant, have been reported.

What is Belly Landing of Aircraft?

A belly landing is an emergency landing where an aircraft touches down without extending its landing gear, meaning it lands directly on its underside, or "belly." This situation typically arises when there is a malfunction or failure in the landing gear system, preventing it from deploying properly.