'Sovereign And Independent': Taiwan Shreds Yunus’ 'One-China Principle' Remarks in Beijing

Taipei: Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has firmly rejected a joint statement issued by China and Bangladesh following a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. The statement, released last week, upheld the "One China Principle" and claimed that Taiwan is an "inalienable part of China."

In response, Taiwan’s MOFA reiterated that Taiwan is a "sovereign and independent" nation and "is not subordinate to the People's Republic of China." It emphasized that any attempt to distort Taiwan's sovereignty would not alter the internationally recognized status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

"Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to the Interim Government of Bangladesh, visited Beijing from March 27 to 29 and met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The two sides issued a joint statement on the 28th, claiming to uphold the so-called 'One China Principle' and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has solemnly refuted this fallacy," Taiwan’s MOFA said.

In response, Taiwan's MOFA reaffirmed that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign and independent nation, distinct from the People's Republic of China. The ministry stressed that Taiwan’s sovereignty is an established reality and that attempts to misrepresent it do not alter the internationally recognized status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

"The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign and independent country, and this is an undeniable fact," the ministry said in its statement. It further asserted that Taiwan remains committed to defending its national dignity and working closely with like-minded partners to safeguard democratic values, regional peace, stability, and development.

The ministry further asserted, "Any statement that distorts Taiwan's sovereignty cannot change the internationally recognized cross-strait status quo. Taiwan will firmly defend its national sovereignty and dignity while working with like-minded partners to uphold democratic values, regional peace, stability, and development."

MOFA also called on Bangladesh to take a "pragmatic and open approach" to strengthening economic and trade ties with Taiwan. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Bangladesh to enhance Taiwan-Bangladesh economic and trade cooperation and substantive relations across various fields, contributing positively to democracy, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," it stated.

The joint statement between China and Bangladesh, issued by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted Bangladesh's opposition to "Taiwan independence" and reiterated its support for the "One China Principle." Xi Jinping stressed the importance of deepening political mutual trust between China and Bangladesh and ensuring firm support for each other’s core interests and major concerns.

China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, maintains that it must eventually reunify with the mainland—by force if necessary. Meanwhile, Taiwan, with strong support from its population, continues to assert its independent governance, operating its own government, military, and economy, despite Beijing’s efforts to isolate it diplomatically. The ongoing dispute remains a focal point of geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Why China-Taiwan Relations Are So Tense

The tension between China and Taiwan stems from their complex historical, political, and military dynamics. After the Chinese Civil War ended in 1949, the defeated nationalist government retreated to Taiwan and continued to function as the Republic of China (ROC). Meanwhile, the Communist Party established the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, claiming Taiwan as part of its territory.

Despite Taiwan's democratic governance, China views it as a breakaway province that must eventually be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Beijing exerts diplomatic pressure to limit Taiwan's international recognition and opposes any moves toward formal independence. The United States and other democratic allies support Taiwan through arms sales, trade, and unofficial diplomatic relations, further complicating cross-strait relations.