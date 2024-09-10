Published 18:08 IST, September 10th 2024
Meet The 4-Member Polaris Dawn Crew Eyeing History With First-Ever Private Spacewalk
SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission is poised to make history this week with the first privately managed spacewalk, a risky endeavour.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Astronauts from left, mission specialist Anna Menon, pilot Scott Poteet, commander Jared Isaacman and mission specialist Sarah Gillis arrive at the Kennedy Space Center. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
17:59 IST, September 10th 2024