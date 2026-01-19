Spain's Railway Crash: High-Speed Trains Collide Near Cordoba, Leaving 21 Dead And Over 70 Critically Injured

Madrid: A deadly train crash in southern Spain on Sunday has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, with dozens more injured. According to reports, the deadly crash occurred after a high-speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming train near Cordoba. The accident occurred on Sunday evening, following which the emergency services mobilised to the site and efforts were made to retrieve those trapped in the debris of the trains.

As per reports, the train, carrying around 500 passengers, was travelling from Malaga to Madrid when it derailed near Cordoba, crossing onto the opposite track and crashing into a train coming from Madrid to Huelva. The impact was severe, with multiple carriages derailing and at least one rolling down a four-metre slope. Reportedly, over 70 victims were rescued and transported to various hospitals for treatment.

Amidst the ongoing rescue operation at the site, the officials fear the death toll may rise further. "The situation at the crash site is very serious……We have a very difficult night ahead," said Antonio Sanz, regional health minister for Andalusia.

The Spanish officials stated that the train collision occurred in a hard-to-reach area, making it challenging for emergency services to access the site. The local residents have rallied around, providing blankets and water to help the victims. Francisco Carmona, Cordoba's firefighter chief, stated that at least four wagons were off the rails and one train was badly mangled.

Transport Minister Oscar Puente said, "The impact was terrible, causing the first two carriages of the Renfe train to be thrown off the track," said Transport Minister Oscar Puente….The number of victims cannot be confirmed at this time. The most important thing now is to help the victims."

Rescue Efforts Underway At The Site

Reports stated that the emergency services, including Spain's military emergency relief units and the Red Cross, have joined forces to rescue those trapped. Maria Belen Moya Rojas, regional Civil Protection chief, praised the efforts of local people, who have been providing vital support to the victims.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, in a statement, stated, "We are following with great concern the serious accident between two high-speed trains in Adamuz…..We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the dead, as well as our love and wishes for a swift recovery to the injured."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences, saying, "Tonight you are in my thoughts." ADIF, the rail operator, has suspended train services between Madrid and cities in Andalucia for Monday.