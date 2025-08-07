Setback To US Defence Export Policy: Spain Shelves US's F-35 Plans, Opts For Eurofighter Typhoon And FCAS

Madrid: Amidst Donald Trump's tariff war across the globe, Spain has decided to indefinitely suspend its plans to purchase the US-made fifth-generation stealth F-35 fighter aircraft. According to reports, preliminary contacts for the acquisition of the American stealth jets have been halted, with the Spanish government now focusing on European options such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and the upcoming Future Combat Air System (FCAS).

The decision to scrap the F-35 deal is likely to be a major setback for Lockheed Martin, the US defence giant. Spain had earlier shown interest in the F-35 program, issuing a non-binding request for information about the aircraft in 2017. The country's 2023 budget had also allocated over six billion euros for replacing both the navy and air force aircraft. However, it seems that Spain has now decided to prioritise European defence collaboration, with 85% of its defence spending package earmarked for European-made systems.

"The Spanish option involves the current Eurofighter and the FCAS in the future," the Spanish defence ministry sources stated. As per reports, Spain's Navy plans to retire its Harrier AV8B fighters by 2030 and has considered replacing them with the F-35B variant, which is capable of short take-off and vertical landing. Notably, the version is already in service with the United States and Italy.

US-Spain Relations Hit Roadblock

The foreign experts stated that the Spanish government's move may further strain relations between Spain and the United States, particularly over NATO spending disputes. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has openly criticised NATO's new defence spending target of 5% of GDP, a goal advocated by US President Donald Trump. The strained relations are evident in Trump's decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, citing national security concerns over India's Russian oil trade.

The Spanish government is now looking at European options to replace its ageing fleet of McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornets. The Eurofighter Typhoon and FCAS are being considered as alternatives. Reports suggested that, in fact, Spain has finalised a deal with the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency to purchase 25 Eurofighter jets as part of the Halcon II program. The move also reflects Madrid's increasing focus on strengthening Europe's defence industrial base.

India's Position Amid Tariff Tensions

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to acquire two to three squadrons of fifth-generation fighter jets from foreign sources to strengthen its combat capabilities until the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) becomes operational. Earlier, it was reported that India was likely to make a deal on the United States' fifth-generation fighters like the F-35, however, no formal discussions were held on the issue. Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that no formal discussions have been held on the acquisition of the F-35 Lightning II.

The Union Minister said, "The India-US Joint Statement following the meeting of Prime Minister (PM Modi) with US President Donald Trump on 13th February 2025 mentions that the US will undertake a review of its policy on releasing fifth-generation fighters (such as the F-35) and undersea systems to India. No formal discussions have been held as yet on this issue."