Republic World

Published 17:23 IST, November 19th 2024
Spain’s Royals Return To Flood Disaster Zone For 1st Time Since Being Pelted By Mud
Spain’s royal couple returned Tuesday to the area devastated by last month’s catastrophic flooding for the first time since enraged survivors pelted them and top elected officials with mud on their first visit to the disaster zone.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Spain's King Felipe VI | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
17:23 IST, November 19th 2024