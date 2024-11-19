Republic World

sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:23 IST, November 19th 2024

Spain’s Royals Return To Flood Disaster Zone For 1st Time Since Being Pelted By Mud

Spain’s royal couple returned Tuesday to the area devastated by last month’s catastrophic flooding for the first time since enraged survivors pelted them and top elected officials with mud on their first visit to the disaster zone.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Spain's King Felipe VI
Spain's King Felipe VI | Image: AP
17:23 IST, November 19th 2024