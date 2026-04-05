Speeding Car Ploughs Through Louisiana's Lao New Year Festival Parade, Injuring Over 20

Louisiana: In Louisiana's New Iberia chilling incident, a speeding car crashed into a crowd attending the Lao New Year festival, leaving at least 20 people injured, some critically, on Saturday. According to reports, the incident occurred during a parade, stirring a panic-like situation at the site. Following the accident, the law enforcement agency rushed to the spot and took the car driver into custody.

The annual celebration, which began on Friday and was set to run through Sunday, turned horrific. After a preliminary inquiry, the local police asserted that the crash did not appear to be intentional. The emergency teams rushed to the scene, with at least 10 ambulances responding to the incident. At least 11 people were taken to the hospital by ground transportation, while two others were airlifted for treatment.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that 20 people were taken to the hospital following the incident, with some victims suffering critical injuries. The driver was apprehended at the spot and is being interrogated.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry expressed his sympathies, saying he and his wife were "praying for all those affected". The sheriff's office spokesperson expressed relief that the crash was not deliberate, but emphasised the severity of the situation.

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The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, with local police reviewing footage and recording the statements of eyewitnesses. According to officials, the driver was taken into custody at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

"We are deeply concerned about the well-being of those injured and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," said a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

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The Lao New Year festival, which celebrates the culture and traditions of Laos, is a big event in the community. The incident has left locals in shock, with residents expressing their support for the victims and their families.

While details about the victims' conditions are scarce, the administration confirmed that some were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. "This is a tragic incident, and our hearts go out to those injured and their families," said a local resident. Another resident said, “We hope for a speedy recovery for all those affected."

The local administration has urged anyone with information to come forward and assist with the investigation. "We will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served and those responsible are held accountable," said the sheriff's office spokesperson.