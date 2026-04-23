'Spit On India's Face': Rahm Emanuel Lambasts Trump For Sabotaging Ties With India | WATCH

Washington DC: Rahm Emanuel, who is a potential candidate for the 2028 US Presidential elections, made a scathing attack on President Donald Trump, claiming that his administration has sabotaged the past Presidents' efforts to strengthen relationship with India.

Speaking at an event at the Harvard Kennedy School, Emanuel said America has "literally spit" in India's face under the Trump administration.

Criticising the geopolitical decisions taken by the present US President, Emanuel said, for 30 years, it had been a project of every Democratic and Republic administrations to bring India closer to the US orbit. However, the Trump administration has undone these efforts.

Emanuel, who is a former US ambassador to Japan, has heard various positions under the administration of former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Trump Calls India ‘Hellhole’

Recently, US President Donald Trump shared a transcript of conservative talk radio host Michael Savage on social media that referred to India as “hellhole”.

The transcript, that criticised birthright citizenship, read, “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet…English is not spoken here anymore. That there's almost no loyalty to this country amongst the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case.”

Advertisement

It further said that the birthright citizenship has turned America into a “savage nation”. The immigrants have done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together, the transcript further said, adding, “In my un-humble opinion. Gangsters with laptops. They've robbed us, blind, treated us like second class citizens, let the turd world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera.”

It further mourned that the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit US laws by arriving in the "ninth month of their pregnancy".

This transcript was shared by Trump on Truth Social.