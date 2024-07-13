sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:51 IST, July 13th 2024

Sri Lanka Urges BIMSTEC Countries to Map Mineral Resources in Bay of Bengal Region

This was proposed by Sri Lanka's state minister for foreign affairs Tharaka Balasuriya, who participated in the 2nd BIMSTEC Ministerial Retreat hosted by India on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BIMSTEC Countries Map
Sri Lanka Urges BIMSTEC Countries to Map Mineral Resources in Bay of Bengal Region | Image: Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:51 IST, July 13th 2024