From Dharma Chakra to Navarathna: This Is What Sri Lankan ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ Award to PM Modi Symbolises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the prestigious Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana award, the highest civilian honor of Sri Lanka, during his official visit to the island nation on Saturday. This marks Prime Minister Modi’s fourth visit to Sri Lanka in his capacity as India’s Prime Minister.

The award was presented to him by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in a formal ceremony. Expressing his pleasure, the Sri Lankan President said, “I am pleased to announce that the Government of Sri Lanka has decided to confer upon Prime Minister Modi the highest honor, the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana. We firmly believe that he truly deserves this honor.”

Expressing his immense pleasure upon receiving the Mitra Vibhushana award, PM Modi took to X and shared, “I am deeply honored to receive the 'Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana' from President Dissanayake today. This recognition is not just for me, but for the 1.4 billion people of India. It reflects the strong and historic bond between the people of India and Sri Lanka. I sincerely thank the President, the Government, and the people of Sri Lanka for this honor.”

The Meaning Behind the Design of the Award

The design of the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana award is rich in symbolism, reflecting the strong cultural and spiritual ties between India and Sri Lanka. The key elements of the design include:

1. Dharma Chakra: This symbolizes the shared Buddhist heritage between the two nations, which has greatly influenced their cultural traditions and spiritual practices.



2. Pun Kalasa: A ceremonial pot decorated with rice sheaves, representing prosperity and renewal, reflecting the hope for a bright future for both nations.

3. Navarathna: Nine precious gems set within a globe, surrounded by pure lotus petals. This represents the priceless and enduring friendship between India and Sri Lanka.

4. Sun and Moon: These elements symbolize the timeless bond between the two countries, stretching from ancient history into an infinite future.

This marks the 22nd international award bestowed upon Prime Minister Modi, further highlighting his rising influence on the global stage. The honor is seen as a recognition of his visionary leadership, particularly his dedication to regional cooperation, cultural revival, and spiritual diplomacy in South Asia.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was greeted with a ceremonial guard of honor as he began his visit to Sri Lanka his first since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake assumed office last year. This is also the first visit by any foreign leader since President Dissanayake took office in 2024, following his own state visit to India in December, which was his first official international trip.