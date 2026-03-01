Srinagar to Lucknow: India’s Shia Belt in Mourning After Khamenei's Assassination--What Was His India Link?

New Delhi: Large-scale protests and emotional mourning ceremonies have erupted across India’s major Shia centers following the confirmed assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint U.S.-Israel strike in Tehran. From the volatile streets of Srinagar to the historic Imambaras of Lucknow, thousands have gathered to condemn the strike, signaling the deep religious and geopolitical reach of the 86-year-old cleric.

Protests Erupt in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

In Srinagar, hundreds of demonstrators marched through the city center carrying black flags and portraits of the Ayatollah. Chanting "Nauhas" (traditional mourning hymns) and anti-Western slogans, the protesters gathered near the UN Military Observer Group office. Similar scenes were reported in Budgam, Kargil, and Leh, where the Shia community holds significant influence.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah issued an urgent appeal for calm, expressing "deep concern" over the escalation in West Asia and urging citizens to maintain peace to avoid communal tension.

The "Marja" of the East: Khamenei’s Religious Influence

For many Indian Shias, Khamenei was far more than a political head of state; he was a Marja-e-Taqlid (Source of Emulation). In Shia jurisprudence, a Marja is a top-ranking cleric whose religious decrees guide the daily lives of millions.

In Lucknow, often called the "Shiraz of India," the All India Shia Personal Law Board announced three days of mourning. General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas confirmed that black flags would be hoisted atop homes, and special prayers would be held at the Chhota Imambara.

The India Connection

Ayatollah Khamenei’s influence in India has historically been complex. For decades, he was recognized as a prominent source of religious emulation (Marja-e-Taqlid) for many Indian Shias, who looked to his edicts on religious practice. His tenure was marked by both public diplomatic engagement with New Delhi and periods of friction regarding his outspoken stance on issues concerning Indian Muslims, which often led to strained, yet functional, bilateral ties.

Diplomatic and Humanitarian Concerns

The Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indian nationals in the Middle East to exercise caution as regional airspace remains volatile and flight operations have been severely disrupted across the Gulf.