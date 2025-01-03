Staff Held Hostage By Prisoner at Arles Prison in France, Reports

Paris: Four medical staff members and a prison guard have been taken hostage at a prison in Arles, located in Southern France's Bouches-du-Rhône department, as per reports.

According tot he reports, the accused is identified as 37-year-old Irwing S., is reportedly armed with improvised weapons described as “artisan spikes,”

Law enforcement officials have dispatched the raid intervention unit, with police teams securing the prison perimeter. Regional intervention and security teams are also on alert.

Irwing S., who is currently serving a sentence for armed sexual assault, has a history of violent behavior and impulsive actions, reports.

The incident is thought to be connected to the inmate's frustration over a denied request for transfer to another detention center.

Authorities have stated that there is no evidence to suggest any terrorism-related motives behind the ongoing standoff.

Meanwhile, French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the incident in a statement on X, noting that "all necessary resources" are being utilized to address the situation.

"I am closely following developments in real time," Darmanin added.