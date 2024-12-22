Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead

Death toll from stampedes at 2 Christmas charity events in Nigeria rises to 32 | Image: X

Abuja: The death toll from stampedes during two Christmas charity events in Nigeria has increased from 13 to 32, police said on Sunday, with many of the victims collapsing during a crowd surge as people grew desperate for food items.

Local police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said that the dead included 22 people in southeastern Anambra state's Okija town, where a philanthropist organised a food distribution.

Ten others were also confirmed dead in the capital, Abuja, where a church organized a charity event to distribute food and clothing items.

Overwhelming Crowds in Abuja

A stampede took place early in the morning at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, an upscale area of Abuja, according to police spokesperson Josephine Adeh.

She stated that over 1,000 people have been safely evacuated from the church.

Footage from the scene showed lifeless bodies on the ground as cries for help echoed around.

Injured Receive Medical Care

Some injured individuals have been treated and discharged, while others remain under medical care, according to Adeh.

This marks the second stampede in a week in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, as churches, local groups, and individuals increasingly host charity events ahead of Christmas amidst the nation’s worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

The recent incidents have raised concerns over safety measures at such events. Earlier in the week, several children died during a funfair organized by a local foundation to distribute gifts in Oyo State.

Following the latest tragedy, Abuja police announced that prior approval is now mandatory for hosting charity events.

Recurring Tragedy Amid Nigeria’s Economic Struggles

The economic hardship under President Bola Tinubu, who pledged “renewed hope” upon taking office in May 2023, is attributed to surging inflation—the highest in 28 years—and policies that have weakened the local currency against the dollar.