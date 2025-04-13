Standing Ovation and Chants of ‘USA’ as Donald Trump Steals the Show in Miami With His ‘Signature’ Dance Moves | WATCH

Trump Does the TKO Shuffle: President Dances His Way Into UFC 314, Crowd Goes Wild”* | Image: x

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump made a dramatic and meme-worthy entrance at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, on Sunday night. The packed Kaseya Center erupted in cheers and chants of “USA!” as Trump strode into the arena flanked by top members of his administration then promptly broke into his signature dance moves.

The White House hyped the moment with a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "President Trump Makes EPIC Entrance at UFC 314 in Miami. CROWD ERUPTS IN USA CHANT."

Netizens React

The video that quickly went viral shows the President grooving his way into the venue with what social media is already calling the “TKO Shuffle.”

One X user commented, “The signature dance as the President.” Another user chimed in about his bold outfit choice, joking, “Is he trolling people with the color of his tie?”

Others were more sentimental. @JacobColeMorby posted, “Such great television. Feels like America is back again! Thank you Trump for being the GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!”

Trump didn’t roll solo, he brought a high-profile entourage: Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and White House communications aides Steven Cheung and Taylor Budowich. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas also joined the ringside roster.