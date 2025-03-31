‘Start With All Countries’: Trump’s Tariffs To Hit India Among Other Countries On ‘Liberation Day’ - Report

US President Donald Trump declared plans for comprehensive reciprocal tariffs targeting all countries, not just those with the largest trade deficits. This announcement precedes what he termed "Liberation Day," slated for Wednesday, promising significant tariff measures affecting global trade dynamics. Tariff Announcement and Strategy Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasized the broad scope of the upcoming tariffs, aiming to level the playing field for American exports.

"You'd start with all countries," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. "Essentially all of the countries that we're talking about."



Administration's Economic Perspective

White House economics adviser Kevin Hassett had earlier hinted at a focus on 10 to 15 countries with severe trade imbalances. However, Trump's latest remarks indicate a broader application of tariffs as a strategic tool to negotiate more favorable terms for the United States.



Market and Economic Concerns

The prospect of escalating tariffs has unsettled global markets, with concerns mounting over potential economic repercussions. Analysts warn of a looming trade war that could adversely impact global growth and contribute to US recession fears.



Scaling Back Tariff Plans

Despite initial intentions for stringent measures, Trump suggested possible adjustments to tariff rates, potentially imposing lower tariffs than those currently levied by other nations on American exports. This approach reflects ongoing deliberations within the administration regarding the optimal strategy for addressing trade imbalances.





As the administration prepares to implement its tariff agenda, international trade dynamics face significant uncertainty. Trump's policy aims to protect American interests amidst global economic competition but has sparked widespread debate over its potential long-term consequences.

