'Stay Vigilant', 'Don't Fall Prey to Rumours': Indian Ambassador to UAE Assures Support to Community Amid West Asia Tensions

Abu Dhabi: India's Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, has issued a reassuring message to the large Indian community in the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing that the Government of India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region over the past 48 hours.

Describing the times as "unprecedented," Ambassador Mittal stated, "I want to assure you that the government of India attaches very high importance to safety, security and the well-being of the Indian nationals across the region and in UAE."

He highlighted high-level engagements, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been in touch with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Ambassador Mittal added that India has thanked the UAE leadership "for prompt and effective action to ensure the safety of residents, including the large Indian community."

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai are operating 24/7 helplines and remain on high alert, with the missions working round the clock to extend full support to every Indian national in the UAE.

India stands firmly with its nationals, he affirmed.

For those in need of assistance, Ambassador Mittal provided the following contact details:

Toll-free number: 800-46342

WhatsApp number: +971543090571

Email IDs: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in

He urged nationals in distress to reach out at any time for any concern.

Advising caution, he said, "Please do not fall prey to any rumours or unverified information and check official embassy social media handles and handles of the authorities in UAE for accurate information."

He also urged people to "act responsibly on social media and not spread unverified information."

Addressing flight restrictions affecting travel, Ambassador Mittal said, "Those who are affected due to flight restrictions, I would like to tell you that we are working and are closely in contact with the airlines and authorities on the matter."

For students facing CBSE examinations, he assured that the authorities will post right information about it soon.

Concluding his message, Ambassador Mittal said, "Stay safe, stay calm, stay vigilant."