‘Step Down’: Former Crown Prince of Iran Raza Pahlavi Seeks Regime Change

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has issued a bold call for regime change, claiming that the Islamic Republic is on the brink of collapse.

Speaking from exile, Pahlavi urged Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down peacefully and allow the nation to transition democratically.

‘Step Down or Face Chaos’: Pahlavi’s Direct Message to Khamenei

In a striking address, Pahlavi said, “The Islamic Republic is collapsing. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others are trying to flee Iran.”

He added, “I have a direct message for Ali Khamenei: Step down. If you do, you’ll receive a fair trial and due process of law.”

Pahlavi claimed that senior regime leaders are already preparing for escape and that the current system cannot survive the mounting internal and external pressure.

Warning to the West: ‘No One is Safe While This Regime Exists’

Addressing Western governments, Pahlavi warned that any political or economic lifeline offered to Tehran would only deepen the crisis.

“If the West throws the regime a lifeline, there will be more bloodshed and chaos,” he said.

“This regime will lash out as long as it is in power. No country and no people are safe — whether in Washington, Paris, Jerusalem, Riyadh, or Tehran.”

Promise to the People: A Roadmap to Democracy

Pahlavi pledged support for a peaceful and democratic transition, stating that he seeks no personal power.

“I am here today to submit myself to my compatriots to lead them down this road of peace and democratic transition,” he said.

“I do not seek political power, but rather to help our great nation navigate this critical hour towards stability, freedom, and justice.”

Strikes on Nuclear Sites: A Consequence of ‘Catastrophic Pursuit’

Commenting on recent U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, Pahlavi held the Iranian regime responsible.