Stepson of Former Royal Nanny, Killed in New Orleans Attack; King Charles Expresses Condolences

Emergency services attend the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. | Image: (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans: British police have identified one of the victims of the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans as Edward Pettifer, a 31-year-old Londoner. Pettifer's stepmother had once worked as a nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry.

Pettifer was among the 14 people killed when a US Army veteran, who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, drove a pickup truck through a crowd in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

London's Metropolitan Police issued a statement from Edward Pettifer's family, who said, “The entire family is devastated by the tragic news of Ed’s death in New Orleans.”

Pettifer is the stepson of Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who worked as a nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry from 1993 to 1999, including after the death of Princess Diana.

The New Orleans coroner has listed Pettifer’s preliminary cause of death as “blunt force injuries.”

King Charles Shares Condolence

According to reports, King Charles was deeply saddened to hear of Pettifer’s death and had reached out to his family to offer personal condolences.

Pettifer was the eldest son of Charles Pettifer and Camilla Wyatt, who separated in the mid-1990s, reports.

Pettifer’s father, a former British Army officer, married Bourke in 1999, shortly after she stepped down from her role as nanny to William and Harry.

Pickup Truck Attack in New Orleans

Fourteen people tragically lost their lives, and at least 35 others were injured when Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect, allegedly drove a pickup truck into crowds celebrating the New Year.

The 42-year-old Texan reportedly exited the vehicle and fired a gun before being fatally shot by police officers at the scene.

The FBI has confirmed that it is treating the incident as a terror attack. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies have expressed concerns about the possibility of copycat attacks.

The New Orleans coroner’s office has released the names of all but one of the victims. Among them are Drew Dauphin, 26, of Montgomery, Alabama; Kareem Badawi, 18, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Brandon Taylor, 43, of Harvey, Louisiana, among others from Louisiana, Mississippi, and New Jersey.