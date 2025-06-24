Not Happy With Iran, Israel, Stop Dropping Bombs: Global Embarrassment For Donald Trump As Ceasefire Violated

Washington: Donald Trump has said that he's not happy with Iran and Israel for violating the ceasefire day after he announced that a truce deal was reached between the two countries.

Donald Trump in a direct message to Israel asked them not to bomb Iran and bring the pilots back. The US President further said, “Do not bomb Iran. If you bomb, it will be a serious violation of the ceasefire. Bring the pilots back home now.”

Donald Trump made these statements before departing for the NATO Summit.

Adding more on the developing situation in the middle east, Donald Trump said, "These guys gotta calm down. It's ridiculous. I didn't like plenty of things that I saw yesterday. I didn't like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal ... and I didn't like the fact that the retaliation was very strong."

Don't violate ceasefire: Donald Trump appeals to Israel-Iran

Earlier today, Donald Trump appealed both Israel and Iran not to violate the ceasefire after both the nations targeted each other after the US President announced that a truce deal has been reached.

“The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it! Donald J Trump, President of the United States! We couldn’t have made today’s “deal” without the talent and courage of our great B-2 pilots, and all of those associated with that operation. In a certain and very ironic way, that perfect “hit,” late in the evening, brought everyone together, and the deal was made," Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump announces ceasefire