'Stop Lebanon Strikes, Or Entry Into Negotiation Phase Not Possible': Iran Firm On Implementation Of Peace MoU

Zurich: As global leaders prepared to attend US-Iran high level talks in Zurich, Switzerland, over the peace deal, Iran maintained a firm stance on the implementation of provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), especially the termination of war in Lebanon.

The peace MoU was signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian a week ago.

The US delegation, led by US Vice-President JD Vance, the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher, and the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, have arrived in Zurich for talks over the MoU.

Shortly before the commencement of the high-level talks, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to meticulously and seriously pursue the process of implementing the other party's commitments.

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He added that according to paragraph 13 of the memorandum of understanding, the start of negotiations for the final agreement is contingent upon the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11.

"Without the implementation of these provisions, especially paragraph 1 (termination of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon), entry into the negotiation phase for the final agreement is not possible," he stated firmly.

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He further said that the discussion in Switzerland today are focused on the implementation of the aforementioned paragraphs, especially paragraph 1, as well as a review of the measures envisaged for implementing paragraphs 10 (the matter of Iran's oil exports) and 11 (the release of Iran's frozen assets).

According to the first paragraph of the MoU, the US and Iran have agreed to an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, while committing not to threaten or use force against each other and to respect Lebanon's sovereignty.

However, despite the signing of the MoU, strikes in Lebanon have not stopped.