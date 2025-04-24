STOP, Lets Get The Peace Deal Done: Trump to Putin After Deadly Attack on Kyiv That Killed 9

New Delhi: In a rare and forceful rebuke of Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Moscow to halt its military aggression in Ukraine, following a brutal missile and drone strike on Kyiv that killed at least nine and injured more than 70 others.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump condemned the latest Russian assault on Ukraine’s capital, calling it “not necessary” and “very bad timing.” In a direct message to Putin, he wrote: “Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the Peace Deal DONE!”

The attack, the deadliest on Kyiv since July 2023, has further inflamed global tensions and cast a shadow over ongoing—but stalled—efforts to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Trump’s statement comes amid his growing frustration over the lack of progress in diplomacy, especially as civilian and military casualties continue to mount on both sides.

A day prior, Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of prolonging the war by refusing to negotiate the status of Crimea, a Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia since 2014. Trump suggested that ceding Crimea might help end the “killing field.”

Zelenskyy, however, has remained firm in his position, reiterating that Ukraine will not recognize any Russian claim over its occupied lands. He also revealed that Ukraine had agreed to a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal over a month ago, but that Russia had failed to halt its attacks, including the latest barrage on Kyiv.

Later on Thursday, Trump is expected to meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to discuss the war in Ukraine, U.S. tariffs, and broader geopolitical concerns. Norway, a NATO member with a 123-mile border with Russia, has remained a steadfast supporter of Ukraine throughout the conflict.