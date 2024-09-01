sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Storm Creeps Through Japan, Bringing Heavy Rainfall to Some Spots for Days

Published 07:44 IST, September 1st 2024

Storm Creeps Through Japan, Bringing Heavy Rainfall to Some Spots for Days

Storm is so far connected with at least six deaths, including three people who were trapped in a mudslide. It left one person missing and 127 people injured.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Strom in Japan, Heavy Rainfall Ogaki, central Japan
People are wading through a flooded street in Ogaki, central Japan, following heavy rainfall that hit the city. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:44 IST, September 1st 2024