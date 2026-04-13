'Strait Of Hormuz Belongs To All': Iran's Supreme Leader's Representative In India, Expresses Hope For Stability

New Delhi: Amid escalating rhetoric over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Supreme Leader's representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Sunday, asserted that the vital maritime passage "belongs to all countries" and expressed hope for a return to stability, even as tensions persist following recent developments involving the United States.

"Actually, the Strait of Hormuz belongs to all countries. It's not only for the United States of America. And before this war, the Strait of Hormuz was open, and all countries were benefiting from the Strait of Hormuz. But unfortunately, due to the war, we got a lot of conflict and an insecure situation. So, we want this Strait to be open, but now the situation is not good, and some ships are allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," Ilhai told reporters.

Responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump regarding potential action against ships allegedly paying tolls to Iran, Ilahi dismissed the possibility of escalation.

"I'm sure that they cannot do anything. Before this war, the Strait of Hormuz was open. We didn't want to close it, we are not going to bandit, and we hope that no one in the world will suffer from the Strait of Hormuz. But they brought a lot of unfortunate events in the Strait of Hormuz, and we hope that very soon the Strait of Hormuz will also be solved and go back as a before," he said.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the American Navy would block maritime traffic entering the Strait of Hormuz, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

The President further stated that the military would interdict any vessel in international waters found to have paid transit tolls to Tehran.

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Outlining the decision in a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised the Iranian leadership for reneging on previous diplomatic commitments. "Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so. This caused anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and countries throughout the world," the President wrote.

Addressing the reported military threats in the region, Trump dismissed Tehran's claims regarding its maritime capabilities. "They say they put mines in the water, even though all of their navy, and most of their 'mine droppers,' have been completely blown up," he asserted.