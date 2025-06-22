BREAKING: Strait of Hormuz Officially Closed by Iran After US Bombs 3 Critical Nuclear Sites | Reports

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz after US strike its nuke sites, say reports | Image: X

Tehran: Iran has officially closed Strait of Hormuz after United States carried out precision strikes targeting critically important nuclear sites including – Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan – using B-2 stealth bombers.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman and is the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean and is one of the world's most strategically important trade choke points. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz may impact global trade and oil prices if continues for long.

According to stats, almost 20 per cent of the world’s oil and significant portion of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The choke point lies between Iran to the north, Oman and the UAE to the South.

The region has become a hotspot especially now when chances of a bigger conflict is looking after US officially entering the Israel-Iran war.

Why Strait of Hormuz is a choke point?

The Strati of Hormuz is a 33-kilometer wide passage with only 2-km wide shipping lanes making it one of the busiest sea routes for international trade.