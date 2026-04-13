Strait Of Hormuz Showdown: Iran Vows 'Deadly Whirlpools' Retaliation To Trump's Blockade Move

Tehran: After President Donald Trump announced a blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz by the US Navy, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a stern “deadly whirlpools” warning to the Western forces. The elite military wing threatened that any aggression would be met with massive force, stating that “any miscalculated move will trap the enemy in the deadly whirlpools in the strait”. The warning comes following a failed Pakistan-brokered peace talks in Islamabad between the US and Iran.

Meanwhile, the warning has further flared the tensions in the Middle East. Earlier, the US decision to blockade the Strait after failed negotiations in Islamabad left the existing two-week ceasefire in a worse state. Trump announced the blockade, stating that the US Navy would block all maritime traffic entering the Strait and interdict any vessel found to have paid transit tolls to Tehran.

Though Iran's IRGC has asserted its dominance over the waterway, confirming that Iranian security forces have the Strait of Hormuz "under full control". The US blockade is seen as a big escalation in regional tensions, with Iran warning of severe consequences.

Trump's administration has accused Iran of retracting on previous diplomatic commitments, citing its failure to open the Strait of Hormuz. "Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so. This caused anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and countries throughout the world," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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Trump Dismisses Iran's Maritime Capabilities Claim

The US President also dismissed Tehran's claims regarding its maritime capabilities, stating that Iran's navy and mine droppers have been largely weakened.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stressed that Tehran remained determined to protect its national interests, stating that the success of diplomatic efforts depends on the acceptance of Iran's "legitimate rights and interests". Baqaei maintained that Iran's resolve remains unshaken, and any further progress hinges on the opposing side's willingness to compromise.

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The US-Iran conflict has been ongoing for seven weeks, triggered by joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran that killed former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several top officials. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and targets in the Middle East, sending energy prices soaring and shocking global markets.

US Military Buildup In West Asia

The US has deployed heavy naval assets to the region, including the USS Gerald Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln, which, the experts claim, are capable of exerting complete control over the waterway. US Vice President JD Vance departed Islamabad after talks hit a gridlock, stating that while there were substantive agreements, no deal had been reached.

"I've heard about 10 ships have moved in the last 24 hours. One of them was a reflagged Russian tanker, and we know that cargos have gone out to China, to India, and we've seen some inbound traffic. If Iran gets intransigent, then absolutely, the US Navy can set up with great overwater surveillance," national security expert Rebecca Grant confirmed to media personnel.

How Will Blockade Impact Global Supply Network

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical energy chokepoint, with around 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passing through it. The blockade has raised concerns about global energy supplies and economic stability. As per experts, the US Navy's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to largely disrupt global energy supplies, with oil prices expected to surge over $10 per barrel.

It is stated that the blockade will likely have bigger consequences, particularly for countries heavily reliant on Gulf energy imports. South Asia is expected to face severe disruptions, especially in LNG supplies, with Pakistan and Bangladesh being highly vulnerable due to limited storage and procurement options. India, with its multi-dimensional supply chain, is also likely to face a dual shock from rising oil import costs and LNG contract prices.

Other regions will also feel the impact, including Southeast Asia, where countries like Thailand will face cost inflation rather than immediate shortages. Japan and South Korea, which rely heavily on Middle East oil imports, will also be affected, with limited inventories and high energy import reliance making them susceptible to supply shocks. The global implications are extreme, with possible price hikes and supply chain disruptions.

Pakistan Brokered Peace Talks Fail In Just 1 Day

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has been volatile, with Iran warning that any military vessels approaching the area would be considered a violation of the ceasefire agreement and met with a strong response. The Guards' statement stressed that the Strait is under Iran's "smart control and management" and remains open for safe civilian shipping under specific regulations.

The US had held 21 hours of face-to-face talks with Iran in Islamabad, mediated by Pakistan, in an attempt to end the war. However, the negotiations collapsed, with Vice-President JD Vance citing Iran's refusal to give up nuclear weapons as a major sticking point. Iran claimed the US failed to earn its trust and has no plans for further talks.