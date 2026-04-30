'Strait of Trump': Donald Trump Sparks Global Buzz With Hormuz Renaming Suggestion

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has triggered fresh controversy after suggesting that the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz be renamed the “Strait of Trump,” amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Trump shared a post on Truth Social featuring a map of the vital maritime chokepoint labeled as the “Strait of Trump,” a move widely seen as provocative as tensions continue to rise around Iran and global oil supply routes.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important oil transit routes, with nearly a fifth of global oil shipments passing through the narrow waterway. The region has been at the center of growing military and diplomatic tensions involving the US, Iran, and its allies.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the ongoing US naval blockade against Iran as "genius," asserting that Tehran would have to concede defeat while ruling out any agreement unless it abandons its nuclear ambitions.

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"The blockade is genius. The blockade has been 100% foolproof. It shows how good our Navy is, I can tell you that. Nobody's going to play games. We have the greatest military in the world and I built much of it during my first term and we've been building it since and the greatest anywhere in the world, nobody even close," Trump said.

He further added, "Whether it's Venezuela, they had a good military in Venezuela, but it was over in one day, it was actually over in about 48 minutes. Iran the same thing, I mean militarily we've wiped them out, they have no military left, their Navy's at the bottom of the sea, the Air Force is never going to fly again."

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Highlighting economic pressure on Tehran, Trump said, "We've got an amazing military. Now, they have to cry uncle, that's all they have to do, just say, 'We give up. We give up.' But their economy is really in trouble, so it's a dead economy."

While Trump’s remark appeared partly tongue-in-cheek, it has reignited debate over his repeated calls for greater American control over the strategic corridor. In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly spoken about reopening and securing the strait amid the ongoing Iran conflict and naval blockade.