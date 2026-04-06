Stranded In Enemy Territory: How SERE Training Aided US Pilot's 24-Hour Survival At 7000 Feet In Iran

Tehran: A US Air Force weapons systems officer was rescued from the claws of Iranian forces, in a heart-stopping operation, after his F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down inside Iran. The injured airman, who had been evading capture for hours, was finally located and extracted by a team of American commandos in a rescue mission. However, the survival skills shown by the airman have left people wondering how he managed to survive in the hostile territory, hidden from the enemy, before being rescued.

According to reports, the airman, whose identity has not been disclosed, had been hiding in a mountain crevice, scaling heights of over 7000 feet above sea level to evade capture. Hidden at the top of the mountain, with limited resources, including a pistol, a communication device, and a tracking beacon, he waited patiently for rescue. The US aircraft dropped bombs to clear the area, while civilians joined search efforts after the security forces announced rewards for the capture of the US airman.

The rescue operation, which involved American military and intelligence personnel, was an example of the bravery and skill of US special operations forces. The CIA operatives mounted a misleading campaign, circulating false information that both crew members had been recovered, to throw off possible Iranian captors.

How Rescue Operation Executed

According to reports, the Navy SEAL Team 6 commandos, supported by CIA operatives, carried out the successful rescue mission. The CIA identified the officer's exact location and shared the information with the military. Following which two MC-130J special operations transport aircraft, waiting at a remote airstrip in Iran, were damaged during the operation, but the military sent in new planes and destroyed the damaged ones to prevent them from falling into Iranian hands.

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In the meantime, Israel postponed some planned strikes in Iran to ensure a smooth search and rescue operation, offering intelligence support to the US. President Donald Trump monitored the operation from the White House, tweeting "WE GOT HIM!" after the successful rescue.

Test Of Survival Skills With SERE Training

The airman's survival skills were put to the test as he evaded capture in Iran, utilising techniques learned in SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) training. The particular training prepares pilots to stay hidden, move carefully through hostile terrain, and communicate securely with rescue teams. The airman used a beacon and secure communications device to coordinate with rescuers, a key factor in his survival.

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