Stranded in Kuwait for Over 20 Hours Without Food, Indian Passengers Get Help From Indian Embassy

Kuwait: Indian passengers flying from Mumbai to Manchester faced a 20-hour ordeal at Kuwait Airport after their Gulf Air flight GF005 made an emergency landing due to an engine fire. Passengers complained about being left stranded at the airport for more than 12 hours without food, water, and other essential facilities. The Indian Embassy responded quickly to help passengers, and they finally left for Manchester in early hours of Monday morning.

The Embassy shared the information in an X post, “Gulf Air flight to Manchester finally departed at 0434 hours today carrying stranded Indian passengers among others. Embassy team was on the ground till the flight departed.”

Complaints of Neglect

Passengers alleged mistreatment, claiming that food and basic assistance were initially denied. They also accused the airline of bias, stating that only travelers from the European Union, UK, and US were offered accommodation due to their access to transit visas. A video circulating on social media showed frustrated passengers arguing with airport officials.

Embassy Steps in to Help

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait promptly stepped in to address the passengers' concerns. In a post on X, the Embassy stated, "Efforts are being made to accommodate passengers in airport hotels which are currently unavailable due to the ongoing GCC Summit." The Embassy clarified that Indian nationals do not qualify for Kuwait's visa-on-arrival facility, which further complicated the situation.

Passengers Finally Depart