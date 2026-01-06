Updated 6 January 2026 at 18:53 IST
6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Western Japan; No Damage Reported
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the southwestern region of Hokkaido, Japan, at 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. Despite the strength of the quake, which occurred at a depth of 136 kilometers, no tsunami warnings were issued and no immediate injuries or major damages were reported.
Tokyo: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 occurred on the coast of western Japan at 10:18 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Centered at a shallow depth of approximately 10 kilometres, the tremor registered a "strong 5" on Japan’s seismic intensity scale in cities such as Matsue and Yasugi.
This is a developing story.
Published On: 6 January 2026 at 18:50 IST