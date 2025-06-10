BREAKING: At least 8 Feared Dead After Student Opens Fire In Austria School

Austria: At least 8 people are feared dead and several others injured after a student opened fire at a school in Austrian city Graz, Austrian media reported. The local police has launched an extensive security operation to nab the attacker in a horrific armed assault and ensure safety of residents.

The school is situated in the Lend district of Graz in Austria. Police are responding to the incident and the area has been secured.

Steiermark Police has informed on its X handle, formerly Twitter, that a police operation is currently under in Dreierschutzengasse in Graz.

The location of the incident is confirmed as BORG Dreierschutzengasse. Several emergency services and Cobra vehicles have been deployed, informed Steiermark Police.

It also said that a police helicopter is in action during the high priority security operation.