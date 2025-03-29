Suicide Bomber Targets Political Protest Rally of BNP Leader in Balochistan

Islamabad: A suspected suicide bomber tried to attack a political protest rally of Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief in Lak Pass area of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Saturday, a local official reported.

According to reports, the police control room in the Mastung district said, "A suicide bomber blew himself up near the protest rally but so far there is no report of civilian casualties, only the bomber was killed.”

Suicide Bomber Targets BNP Leader

The official said that the bomber targeted a rally of Balochistan National Party leader and nationalist figure Sardar Akhtar Mengal near Lak Pass in Mastung. Mengal remained unharmed.

Akhtar Mengal took on X to inform that “A failed attempt to make our protest unsuccessful once again. Alhumdullah I'm safe with all party workers.”

An attempt was made to search for the suspect, and the suicide bomber tried to escape but fell. After failing to escape, he tore off his explosive vest and fell into the fire. Two people running after him were injured.

Series of Similar Attacks in Balochistan

Earlier on Thursday, in Pakistan's largest province, Balochistan, plunged into mourning after two deadly attacks, which left at least 10 people dead and many more injured.

In the first incident, a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast ripped through a police force vehicle in Quetta City, killing five personnel on the spot. The attack, which occurred on Double Road, sent shockwaves through the city, with reports of damage to nearby buildings and vehicles.

Just hours later, a second attack took place, this time targeting a passenger bus travelling through the province. The unknown gunmen opened fire on the bus, killing at least five people and injuring several others. The attacks have sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for increased security measures to protect civilians and law enforcement personnel.