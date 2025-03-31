Sunita Williams' Press Conference Updates: NASA Crew-9 Astronauts Shares Space Mission Insights | Image: X

Sunita Williams' Press Conference Updates: Astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore speaks publicly on Monday for the very first time since splashing back down to Earth earlier this month. Both the astronauts speak at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The two were in space for 286 days on board the International Space Station before finally returning on March 18. They were originally supposed to spend just eight days in space, but problems with the Boeing Starliner caused their stay to be extended to nine months.

Sharing their experience in a recent interview with Fox News, Sunita Williams remained optimistic when asked about her reaction upon realizing they wouldn’t be coming home soon.