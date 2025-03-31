sb.scorecardresearch
  • Sunita Williams' Press Conference Updates: NASA Crew-9 Astronauts Shares Space Mission Insights
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 1st 2025, 01:11 IST

Sunita Williams' Press Conference Updates: NASA Crew-9 Astronauts Shares Space Mission Insights

Sunita Williams' Press Conference: NASA astronauts addressed their extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) during a postflight news conference tonight, April 1.

Reported by: Republic World
Sunita Williams' Press Conference Updates: NASA Crew-9 Astronauts Shares Space Mission Insights | Image: X

Sunita Williams' Press Conference Updates: Astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore speaks publicly on Monday for the very first time since splashing back down to Earth earlier this month. Both the astronauts speak at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The two were in space for 286 days on board the International Space Station before finally returning on March 18. They were originally supposed to spend just eight days in space, but problems with the Boeing Starliner caused their stay to be extended to nine months.

Sharing their experience in a recent interview with Fox News, Sunita Williams remained optimistic when asked about her reaction upon realizing they wouldn’t be coming home soon.

 

 

 

Live Blog

Stay updated for all the updates on Sunita Williams' first press conference after being stranded in space for nine months.

April 1st 2025, 01:04 IST

'AMAZING': Sunita Williams on her experience watching India from space

Sunita Williams LIVE Press Conference: Sunita Williams said, “India is amazing, Butch got incredible pictures of the Himalayas.”

"Axiom mission is coming up, we will share as many experiences as we can with India." she added.

April 1st 2025, 00:59 IST

Butch Wilmore shares about his experience on returning back to earth

Sunita Williams' Press Conference Live: Sharing about his experience of returning, Butch Wilmore said,  "I can tell you that returning from space to Earth through the atmosphere inside the 3000 degrees fireball plasma is weird. It's thrilling, amazing" 

April 1st 2025, 00:55 IST

Sunita Williams says, 'every day we work out to stay fit in space'

Sunita Williams' Press Conference LIVE updates: "Every single day you got to get on the machine and work out. It actually is a stress relief to able to have that time up there and run a bike or life weights. It's really great. Our nutritionist are looking out for us making sure that we get back to planet Earth with gravity, we're able to function:" Sunita Williams

April 1st 2025, 00:49 IST

Butch Wilmore: 'I believe in Bible'

Sunita Williams LIVE: Butch Wilmore said, “I believe in the Bible and the message the Bible gives, it's the message I live by.”

"No one has lived a life without sorrow, no one has lived their lives without sadness. It helps us grow and evolve." he added.

April 1st 2025, 00:46 IST

Sunita Williams: 'We were fully prepared'

Sunita Williams LIVE Press Conference: Sunita Williams said, “We all have flown before and we knew things could go sideways. We were fully prepared for it.”

"When something doesn’t go your way, you just have to look around you and notice all the great things there are around you." she added.

April 1st 2025, 00:43 IST

Butch Wilmore: 'You cannot do space business without trust'

Sunita Williams News Conference LIVE: "You cannot do this business without trust. You have to have ultimate trust. For someone to step forward, then the different organisations say 'hey I am culpable for a part of that issue.' That goes a long way to maintaining trust" Butch Wilmore said.

April 1st 2025, 00:41 IST

On importance of Crew-9, Williams says, 'mission was our national goal'

Sunita Williams LIVE Press Conference: Sunita Williams said, "This mission was our national goal, national focus."

April 1st 2025, 00:38 IST

Nick Hague: 'We’re in golden age of space station'

Sunita & Wilmore LIVE News Conference: Nick Hague said, “All of us have done multiple missions to the space station. We are in the golden age of the space station right now.” 

He goes on to say, "I am really optimistic when I think of the future of human space exploration."

April 1st 2025, 00:33 IST

Butch Wilmore on Astronaut Health: 'We are doing exercises to minimize bone loss'

Sunita Williams Press Conference LIVE: Butch Wilmore said, “We have rehabilitation specialists and crews that help us when we came back.”

"We are doing a lot of exercises to minimize bone loss and avoid the risk of muscle atrophy." he added.

April 1st 2025, 00:27 IST

'Wanted to Hug my husband and my dogs' says Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams LIVE News Conference: "My father was a vegetarian so we had a good grilled cheese sandwich when I got home. I wanted to hug my husband and my dogs" Sunita Williams said.

April 1st 2025, 00:25 IST

'No space for politics' in outer space says Nick Hague

Sunita Williams Press Conference LIVE: Nick Hague said, "We were focused on the mission, no space for politics."

April 1st 2025, 00:23 IST

'We were ready for the pivot' says Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams LIVE Press Conference: Sunita Williams said, "This was an International Space Station program, we came as Butch mentioned prepared and we were ready to do that pivot and prepare for things when they took an unexpected turn."

April 1st 2025, 00:20 IST

Butch Wilmore: 'We all are responsible' for stranded stay in ISS

Sunita Williams Live News Conference: On being asked about who is responsible for their stranded stay in ISS, Butch Wilmore said, "We all are responsible. We need to look forward, cannot sit and blame anybody." 

"We are going to rectify the issues." he added.

April 1st 2025, 00:15 IST

'Humbled by people's reactions' says Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams Press Conference LIVE: During the news conference Sunita Williams said she is “honoured and humbled by people's reactions.”

April 1st 2025, 00:12 IST

'We are grateful to this nation' says Butch Wilmore

Sunita Williams LIVE Press Conference: Butch Wilmore said “we are grateful to this nation, who prayed and was involved for us.”

April 1st 2025, 00:11 IST

Sunita Williams says 'we weren’t aware of what was going on down there'

Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore LIVE: During the press conference Sunita Williams said, "We weren’t aware of what was going on down there on Earth." 

April 1st 2025, 00:08 IST

Sunita Williams: Teams helping with rehab for new challenges

Sunita Williams LIVE: "What we are doing now is also important, teams are helping us with rehab and getting ready for new challenges." says Sunita Williams.

April 1st 2025, 00:06 IST

Sunita Williams thanks SpaceX

Sunita Williams Press Conference LIVE: "I want to say thanks, SpaceX really got us ready to go", Sunita Williams said during the press conference.

March 31st 2025, 23:59 IST

Sunita Williams speaks on her extended stay in ISS - where to watch live streaming

Sunita Williams' Press Conference LIVE: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore holds a media briefing today at 2:30 pm ET / 12 am IST to discuss their extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The news conference include Williams, along with Crew-9 astronauts Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore. The team returned to Earth on March 18 after completing a landmark science mission in space.

March 31st 2025, 23:18 IST

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore credit Donald Trump, Elon Musk for help in return to Earth

Sunita Williams' Live PC: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore discussed their 286-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in their first TV interview. Williams shared that their extended mission caught the attention of US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

“It’s Elon Musk and it’s President Trump,” Williams, who was sat next to co-astronaut Wilmore, said in her interview with Hemmer.

March 31st 2025, 23:18 IST

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore blame NASA For delayed rescue on Elon Musk's SpaceX craft

Sunita Williams' Press Conference LIVE: Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore held NASA accountable for the delayed rescue from the International Space Station. In their first interview with Fox News after returning to Earth, the astronauts, who spent over nine months in space, acknowledged that while they didn’t feel "abandoned" or "stuck" at the ISS, they knew their extended stay was due to NASA's inability to find a solution sooner. Read the full story here.

March 31st 2025, 23:18 IST

How to ask questions to the astronauts? Check details here

Sunita Williams' Live Press Conference: NASA's Crew-9 astronauts will discuss their extended space mission with the media for the first time after returning to Earth. Have any questions? Get the details and share your questions with #AskNASA: https://go.nasa.gov/4iDTY4l

March 31st 2025, 23:18 IST

'I'd Go Back in a Heartbeat': Sunita Williams After 9 Months of Being Stranded in Space

Speaking to Fox News, Sunita Williams reflected on her extended stay in space, marked by delays and challenges. Despite the hurdles, she described the experience as unforgettable and would "go back in a heartbeat," emphasizing her love for spaceflight and camaraderie with fellow astronauts.

Published March 31st 2025, 22:59 IST