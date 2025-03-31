Sunita Williams' Press Conference Updates: NASA Crew-9 Astronauts Shares Space Mission Insights

Sunita Williams' Press Conference Updates: Astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore speaks publicly on Monday for the very first time since splashing back down to Earth earlier this month. Both the astronauts speak at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The two were in space for 286 days on board the International Space Station before finally returning on March 18. They were originally supposed to spend just eight days in space, but problems with the Boeing Starliner caused their stay to be extended to nine months.
Sharing their experience in a recent interview with Fox News, Sunita Williams remained optimistic when asked about her reaction upon realizing they wouldn’t be coming home soon.
Sunita Williams said, "India is amazing, Butch got incredible pictures of the Himalayas."
"Axiom mission is coming up, we will share as many experiences as we can with India." she added.
"Every single day you got to get on the machine and work out. It actually is a stress relief to able to have that time up there and run a bike or life weights. It's really great. Our nutritionist are looking out for us making sure that we get back to planet Earth with gravity, we're able to function:" Sunita Williams
Butch Wilmore said, "I believe in the Bible and the message the Bible gives, it's the message I live by."
"No one has lived a life without sorrow, no one has lived their lives without sadness. It helps us grow and evolve." he added.
Sunita Williams said, "We all have flown before and we knew things could go sideways. We were fully prepared for it."
"When something doesn’t go your way, you just have to look around you and notice all the great things there are around you." she added.
"You cannot do this business without trust. You have to have ultimate trust. For someone to step forward, then the different organisations say 'hey I am culpable for a part of that issue.' That goes a long way to maintaining trust" Butch Wilmore said.
Sunita Williams said, "This mission was our national goal, national focus."
Nick Hague said, "All of us have done multiple missions to the space station. We are in the golden age of the space station right now."
He goes on to say, "I am really optimistic when I think of the future of human space exploration."
Butch Wilmore said, "We have rehabilitation specialists and crews that help us when we came back."
"We are doing a lot of exercises to minimize bone loss and avoid the risk of muscle atrophy." he added.
"My father was a vegetarian so we had a good grilled cheese sandwich when I got home. I wanted to hug my husband and my dogs" Sunita Williams said.
Nick Hague said, "We were focused on the mission, no space for politics."
Sunita Williams said, "This was an International Space Station program, we came as Butch mentioned prepared and we were ready to do that pivot and prepare for things when they took an unexpected turn."
On being asked about who is responsible for their stranded stay in ISS, Butch Wilmore said, "We all are responsible. We need to look forward, cannot sit and blame anybody."
"We are going to rectify the issues." he added.
During the news conference Sunita Williams said she is "honoured and humbled by people's reactions."
Butch Wilmore said "we are grateful to this nation, who prayed and was involved for us."
During the press conference Sunita Williams said, "We weren't aware of what was going on down there on Earth."
"What we are doing now is also important, teams are helping us with rehab and getting ready for new challenges." says Sunita Williams.
"I want to say thanks, SpaceX really got us ready to go", Sunita Williams said during the press conference.
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore holds a media briefing today at 2:30 pm ET / 12 am IST to discuss their extended mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
The news conference include Williams, along with Crew-9 astronauts Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore. The team returned to Earth on March 18 after completing a landmark science mission in space.
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore discussed their 286-day stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in their first TV interview. Williams shared that their extended mission caught the attention of US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
“It’s Elon Musk and it’s President Trump,” Williams, who was sat next to co-astronaut Wilmore, said in her interview with Hemmer.
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore held NASA accountable for the delayed rescue from the International Space Station. In their first interview with Fox News after returning to Earth, the astronauts, who spent over nine months in space, acknowledged that while they didn't feel "abandoned" or "stuck" at the ISS, they knew their extended stay was due to NASA's inability to find a solution sooner.
Speaking to Fox News, Sunita Williams reflected on her extended stay in space, marked by delays and challenges. Despite the hurdles, she described the experience as unforgettable and would "go back in a heartbeat," emphasizing her love for spaceflight and camaraderie with fellow astronauts.