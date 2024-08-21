Published 12:09 IST, August 21st 2024
Sunita Williams Stranded in Space: 3 Deadly Outcomes If NASA Astronauts Attempt Reentry in Starliner
NASA is deliberating between two options: proceeding with the risky return mission aboard the faulty Starliner or launching a SpaceX rescue mission
- World News
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Sunita Williams Stranded in Space: 3 Deadly Outcomes If NASA Astronauts Attempt Reentry in Starliner | Image: AP
12:09 IST, August 21st 2024