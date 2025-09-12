Sushila Karki To Take Oath As Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Tonight Amidst Unrest

Kathmandu: Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to be sworn in as the country's interim Prime Minister. According to reports, Karki will take the oath on Friday at around 8.45 pm. The latest development comes amidst intense negotiations between President Ramchandra Paudel, Sushila Karki, and representatives of the Gen-Z protest movement.

As per sources, the Gen Z movement, which spearheaded sweeping demands for political change in the wake of last week's deadly unrest, has thrown its weight behind Karki's appointment. The unrest, triggered partly by a controversial ban on social media platforms, has led to massive violence, resulting in the deaths of at least 51 people, with over 1000 injured.

Sushila Karki, known for her honesty and integrity, made history as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice from July 2016 to June 2017. Her selection as interim Prime Minister is seen as a step toward restoring stability in Nepal after weeks of violent protests.

As interim leader, Karki is expected to lead a transitional government tasked with organising fresh elections and addressing the demands of the Gen-Z movement. After taking the oath as Nepal's interim Prime Minister on September 12, Karki will become the first woman to head the Government of Nepal.